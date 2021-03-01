Arizona forward Ira Lee confirms he will leave the Wildcats after senior year

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic providing an additional year of eligibility for every college student-athlete, Arizona Wildcats senior forward Ira Lee tweeted after the UA's season-ending loss to Oregon on Monday that he will forego one more season in Tucson, and leave the program.
Lee played in 113 games for the Wildcats over four years — and eight starts, including Arizona's home finale win against Washington Saturday. Lee finished his career averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game mostly as a reserve power forward.
"My basketball career at Arizona has came to an end tonight! I have so many emotions and memories that I could write a book," Lee tweeted. "These 4 years have been eye-opening and a lot of fun. Love you guys forever and thankful to be a Wildcat for life."
The 6-foot-8-inch, 245-pound Los Angeles native signed with the Wildcats' star-studded recruiting class 2017 that featured top NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton, four-star New York guard Brandon Randolph, five-star wing Emmanuel Akot and Phoenix-area guard Alex Barcello. Ayton and Randolph turned pro, while Akot and Barcello transferred before the 2019-20 season, so Lee was the only member of the '17 class to play at the UA for four years.
When Lee was honored on Senior Day on Saturday, he was the first four-year scholarship player to participate in the ceremony since Dusan Ristic and Parker Jackson-Cartwright in 2018.
Lee also dealt with personal life struggles during his time at the UA. In 2018, Lee was arrested for DUI, and was suspended for Arizona's home opener against Houston Baptist. The day before his arrest, Lee's grandmother died. Arizona coach Sean Miller said then that Lee was "hit with more in the last three or four months than a lot of people are going to be hit with in their entire lifetime.”
After growing from his tribulations, Lee returned to the Wildcats' rotation and finished his four-year career at the UA.
With Lee's departure, it's unclear how Arizona's frontcourt could look for the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats don't have any forwards or centers signed to their 2021 recruiting class and the frontcourt rotation currently features Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko, Jordan Brown and French big Daniel Batcho, who missed his freshman season with a knee injury.
Following Arizona's loss to Oregon, Miller didn't rule out the possibility of returning graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr.
"In the next couple of weeks, we'll make sure we'll have meetings with each player," Miller said. "They're able to come back. I think the lion's share will. ... I'll have a pretty good sense of who's going to come back, and it's exciting to think about."
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports