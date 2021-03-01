Arizona forward Ira Lee confirms he will leave the Wildcats after senior year

Lee also dealt with personal life struggles during his time at the UA. In 2018, Lee was arrested for DUI, and was suspended for Arizona's home opener against Houston Baptist. The day before his arrest, Lee's grandmother died. Arizona coach Sean Miller said then that Lee was "hit with more in the last three or four months than a lot of people are going to be hit with in their entire lifetime.”

After growing from his tribulations, Lee returned to the Wildcats' rotation and finished his four-year career at the UA.

With Lee's departure, it's unclear how Arizona's frontcourt could look for the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats don't have any forwards or centers signed to their 2021 recruiting class and the frontcourt rotation currently features Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko, Jordan Brown and French big Daniel Batcho, who missed his freshman season with a knee injury.

Following Arizona's loss to Oregon, Miller didn't rule out the possibility of returning graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr.

"In the next couple of weeks, we'll make sure we'll have meetings with each player," Miller said. "They're able to come back. I think the lion's share will. ... I'll have a pretty good sense of who's going to come back, and it's exciting to think about."

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.