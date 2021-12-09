 Skip to main content
Arizona forward Lauren Ware avoids major knee injury; will be out 1-2 weeks
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Arizona forward Lauren Ware avoids major knee injury; will be out 1-2 weeks

Arizona forward Lauren Ware (32) goes to the floor in pain in the first few seconds of the Wildcats game against North Dakota State in their NCAA women's basketball game between the Arizona Wildcats and North Dakota State Bison at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2021. Ware was helped off and out of the court.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats forward Lauren Ware is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a right knee injury sustained in the opening minute of the team's 59-47 win against North Dakota State at McKale Center Thursday night.

The Wildcats and Ware seem to have avoided the worst case scenario, though.  

Sixth-ranked Wildcats step up with Lauren Ware injured, outlast North Dakota State

“We're not going to rush her back, but it's not an injury we anticipated or thought that it looked like,” UA coach Adia Barnes said after the game. "That was good news."

Ware went down awkwardly after going up for an offensive rebound and let out an audible yell in pain while clutching her right knee. She had to be helped off the court by two UA trainers and could not put any weight on her right leg as she went to the locker room. 

The sophomore returned to the bench later in the game, with her right leg wrapped and in a knee brace extended straight over empty chairs. 

"(The knee) dislocated but it got shifted right back," Barnes said. "That's why it was not a major injury."

University of Arizona president Robert Robbins talks with forward Lauren Ware (32) during a break in the second half action against North Dakota State in their NCAA women's basketball game between the Arizona Wildcats and North Dakota State Bison at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2021. Ware went down in the opening seconds with an injury and returned later in the game.

Ware will undergo an MRI either Friday or Saturday to determine the severity of the injury and the next course of action for her recovery.

Arizona will likely be without Ware for its next game on Sunday at 1 p.m. against New Mexico.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

