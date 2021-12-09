Arizona forward Lauren Ware avoids major knee injury; will be out 1-2 weeks

Arizona Wildcats forward Lauren Ware is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a right knee injury sustained in the opening minute of the team's 59-47 win against North Dakota State at McKale Center Thursday night.

The Wildcats and Ware seem to have avoided the worst case scenario, though.

“We're not going to rush her back, but it's not an injury we anticipated or thought that it looked like,” UA coach Adia Barnes said after the game. "That was good news."

Ware went down awkwardly after going up for an offensive rebound and let out an audible yell in pain while clutching her right knee. She had to be helped off the court by two UA trainers and could not put any weight on her right leg as she went to the locker room.

Adia Barnes says Lauren Ware’s knee injury is not as serious as they initially thought and she will be out 1-2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/AiaelHt3LM — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 10, 2021