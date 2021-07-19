Arizona forward Lauren Ware named to Team USA U19 World Cup Team

Arizona Wildcats sophomore Lauren Ware was named to the Team USA U19 Women's World Cup roster Monday morning.
Ware joins Team USA's 12-player roster, coached by UCLA's Cori Close, and is one of two Pac-12 products on the team, along with Stanford's Lauren Betts.
HUGE shoutout to @laurenmarieware on being named to the @usabasketball U19 World Cup Team‼️Lauren will head to Hungary to start competition on August 7th.#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/LiEobTLKBn— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) July 19, 2021
The FIBA U19 World Cup is set to run from Aug. 7-15 in Debrecan, Hungary. Team USA opens up play against Italy on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Ware, a 6-foot-5-inch post player, was a key reserve for the UA in the Wildcats' run to a national championship appearance in April. In 27 games, Ware averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes. The Bismarck, North Dakota native received honorable mention honors for the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
This season, Ware will have a major role in a frontcourt that's made up of All-Pac-12 selection Cate Reese, Alabama transfer Ariyah Copeland and incoming freshman — and Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year — Aaronette Vonleh, among a few others.
Ware is one of a few Wildcats representing their countries playing basketball this summer. UA guards Helena Pueyo (Spain) and Derin Erdogan (Turkey) are currently playing in the FIBA U20 European Challengers.
Beginning Saturday, Arizona guard Shaina Pellington will compete in the Tokyo Olympics for Canada.
