Arizona forward Lauren Ware named to Team USA U19 World Cup Team
editor's pick

052021-tuc-spt-ware-p1

Forward Lauren Ware (32) arrived at Arizona with hopes of playing both basketball and volleyball. For the second straight year, she's opted to put off starting her college volleyball career and focus on hoops.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2020

Arizona Wildcats sophomore Lauren Ware was named to the Team USA U19 Women's World Cup roster Monday morning. 

Ware joins Team USA's 12-player roster, coached by UCLA's Cori Close, and is one of two Pac-12 products on the team, along with Stanford's Lauren Betts. 

The FIBA U19 World Cup is set to run from Aug. 7-15 in Debrecan, Hungary. Team USA opens up play against Italy on Saturday, Aug. 7. 

Ware, a 6-foot-5-inch post player, was a key reserve for the UA in the Wildcats' run to a national championship appearance in April. In 27 games, Ware averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes. The Bismarck, North Dakota native received honorable mention honors for the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. 

This season, Ware will have a major role in a frontcourt that's made up of All-Pac-12 selection Cate Reese, Alabama transfer Ariyah Copeland and incoming freshman — and Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year — Aaronette Vonleh, among a few others. 

Ware is one of a few Wildcats representing their countries playing basketball this summer. UA guards Helena Pueyo (Spain) and Derin Erdogan (Turkey) are currently playing in the FIBA U20 European Challengers. 

Beginning Saturday, Arizona guard Shaina Pellington will compete in the Tokyo Olympics for Canada. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Related Video

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

