Arizona forward Lauren Ware named to Team USA U19 World Cup Team

Arizona Wildcats sophomore Lauren Ware was named to the Team USA U19 Women's World Cup roster Monday morning.

Ware joins Team USA's 12-player roster, coached by UCLA's Cori Close, and is one of two Pac-12 products on the team, along with Stanford's Lauren Betts.

HUGE shoutout to @laurenmarieware on being named to the @usabasketball U19 World Cup Team‼️Lauren will head to Hungary to start competition on August 7th.#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/LiEobTLKBn — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) July 19, 2021

The FIBA U19 World Cup is set to run from Aug. 7-15 in Debrecan, Hungary. Team USA opens up play against Italy on Saturday, Aug. 7.