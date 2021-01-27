Arizona guard Aari McDonald named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list

Arizona guard Aari McDonald has been named to the Naismith Player of the Year's 15-person watch list, announced Tuesday. She is the only Pac-12 player on the list.
The senior from Fresno, California, is averaging 2.5 steals per game this season, figures that rank second among Pac-12 players. McDonald, a preseason All-American, also ranks second in the Pac-12 with 18.8 points per game.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats will not play USC or UCLA this weekend because of COVID-19 issues within their program. Sunday's game against Colorado was postponed for the same reason. The UA's next game is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Oregon State.