Arizona hires Ashley Davis as assistant coach to complete Adia Barnes' staff

A week-long search to fill the vacancy on Adia Barnes' staff is complete, after the Arizona Wildcats hired Ashley Davis as an assistant coach Thursday morning.
Davis replaces former UA assistant April Phillips, who accepted a similar position with the Texas Longhorns last week. Davis comes to Arizona following six seasons as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State, where she helped lead the Cowgirls to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a spot in the WNIT.
“I am excited to welcome Ashley Davis to our family,” Barnes said in a news release. “Ashley has worked in this business for over a decade and brings a ton of experience on the floor and on the recruiting trail. She is aligned with this program as far as her values, work ethic and integrity, and I love Ashley’s energy, enthusiasm and her desire to want to make Arizona better.
"Our student-athletes are going to love her and I have no doubt she will represent the program with a championship mentality. I saw what she did at Oklahoma State over the last six years and I know that she is a star in this industry.”
The San Antonio native played collegiately at TCU and was a two-time all-conference selection. After her playing days, Davis became an associate head coach at North Texas for two seasons before four years at Georgetown as an assistant. Her career now takes her to Tucson, where she will join Salvo Coppa and Erin Grant as other assistant coaches under Barnes.
“The University of Arizona is a very special place,” Davis said. “Coach Barnes is the best coach in the country and I am honored to be a part of this program. I am looking forward to building relationships with our student-athletes, alumni, the Arizona Athletic department and the Tucson community. I can’t wait to get started.”
