Arizona issued updated Notice of Allegations for its still-pending NCAA infractions case

Arizona was issued an amended Notice of Allegations last week by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, indicating its still-pending NCAA infractions case could be closer to a resolution.
It's unclear how Arizona's notice of allegations has changed, or what the timeline for a resolution might be. A spokesperson for the IARP offered few details on Monday morning, citing a desire to "protect the integrity of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process."
Arizona received an initial Notice of Allegations from the NCAA nearly a year ago, and the document indicated the school might be facing a Level I aggravated case that could result in multiple postseason bans for its men's basketball team. Arizona then requested its case be moved to the IARP, a newly created process made up of investigators, attorneys and sports industry officials who are mostly outside of the NCAA.
The IARP accepted UA's case in December, beginning a new process in which its “Complex Case Unit” began reviewing and re-investigating UA. According to a timeline posted by the IARP, both Arizona and the CCU have requested time extensions that may have further delayed the process.
The IARP still has yet to finish any of the six cases it has taken on, but it said in April that it would finish them all within a year. It is now publishing timelines in each case in an effort to provide more transparency about the new process. There is no formal timetable for resolution.
Some key moments in the published timeline:
2020
Oct. 23: Arizona submits referral request for case to be moved to IARP
Dec. 17: Infractions Referral Committee refers Arizona’s case to IARP.
Dec. 18: CCU and Independent Resolution (hearing) Panel appoints members on Arizona’s case.
2021
Feb. 10: Arizona and CCU responds to hearing panel correspondence.
March 29: All parties jointly submit proposed scheduling deadlines.
April 23: Case management plan is issued
July 14 and 16: Arizona submits time extension request
July 27: Amended case management plan is issued
Aug. 19: Supplemental investigation is completed
Aug. 26: CCU team changes
Sept. 13: CCU requests extension
Sept. 16: Amended case management plan is issued
Oct. 4: CCU issues amended Notice of Allegations
