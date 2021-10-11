Arizona issued updated Notice of Allegations for its still-pending NCAA infractions case

Arizona was issued an amended Notice of Allegations last week by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, indicating its still-pending NCAA infractions case could be closer to a resolution.

It's unclear how Arizona's notice of allegations has changed, or what the timeline for a resolution might be. A spokesperson for the IARP offered few details on Monday morning, citing a desire to "protect the integrity of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process."

Arizona received an initial Notice of Allegations from the NCAA nearly a year ago, and the document indicated the school might be facing a Level I aggravated case that could result in multiple postseason bans for its men's basketball team. Arizona then requested its case be moved to the IARP, a newly created process made up of investigators, attorneys and sports industry officials who are mostly outside of the NCAA.