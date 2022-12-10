Arizona jumps on Indiana early, takes 46-36 lead in Las Vegas showdown

LAS VEGAS – Arizona jumped on Indiana with a 17-0 run early in the first half and held on for a 46-36 halftime lead over the Hoosiers on Satuday at the MGM Grand Garden.
The Wildcats, driving inside often and getting to the free throw line, built a 27-8 lead by the time Pelle Larsson made a layup with 11:02 left. Behind a vocal crowd of Hoosier fans, Indiana managed to cut the Wildcats’ lead to as little as five points before UA pulled back ahead into double-digits toward the end of the first half.
The Wildcats held Indiana to just 32.4% shooting from the field, while hitting 45.5% of their own shots and making 12 of 16 free throws.
Larsson led UA with 12 points, missing all three 3-pointers he took but making all four of his free throws, while Azuolas Tubelis had 10 points and seven rebounds. Race Thompson led Indiana with 11 points and six rebounds.
