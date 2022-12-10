 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona jumps on Indiana early, takes 46-36 lead in Las Vegas showdown

LAS VEGAS – Arizona jumped on Indiana with a 17-0 run early in the first half and held on for a 46-36 halftime lead over the Hoosiers on Satuday at the MGM Grand Garden.

The Wildcats, driving inside often and getting to the free throw line, built a 27-8 lead by the time Pelle Larsson made a layup with 11:02 left. Behind a vocal crowd of Hoosier fans, Indiana managed to cut the Wildcats’ lead to as little as five points before UA pulled back ahead into double-digits toward the end of the first half.

Arizona guard Adama Bal passes the ball under pressure from Indiana guard Trey Galloway, right, during the first half of Saturday's game.

The Wildcats held Indiana to just 32.4% shooting from the field, while hitting 45.5% of their own shots and making 12 of 16 free throws.

Larsson led UA with 12 points, missing all three 3-pointers he took but making all four of his free throws, while Azuolas Tubelis had 10 points and seven rebounds. Race Thompson led Indiana with 11 points and six rebounds.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

