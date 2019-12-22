Arizona lost Saturday's game in the first half, not the final minute

Miller quickly converted those into offensive rebounding percentages, the true indicator of how a team is doing on the glass, and those numbers appeared even worse.

“The advantage we have is our size,” Miller said. St. John’s “will be one of the smaller teams that we play all season long. And yet they were the bigger, tougher team on the glass. They were getting 44% of their misses back at halftime. We’re getting 7%.”

Then he talked about those early turnovers. UA had 10 of them at halftime, and St. John’s converted those into 14 mostly easy points.

The dagger was an errant pass from Dylan Smith with 29 seconds left before halftime, leading eventually to a layup from St. John’s LJ Figueroa thanks also to UA’s defensive efforts.

“The last two plays of the first half, we had a turnover that was kind of unforced on a 3-on-2 and we went for a shot fake on the last play that gave Figueroa a running one hander off the glass,” Miller noted. “Instead of us maybe going down 10 points into halftime and ending it with our ball, we go down 14 points. Those are all plays that I think in the first half really characterized our team.”