Arizona makes Steve Robinson's hire official; former KU, UNC assistant joining Tommy Lloyd's staff

Calling him "a first-class individual" who "knows the ins and the outs of championship-level basketball," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd announced Thursday that he has hired veteran assistant coach Steve Robinson to the Wildcats' staff.

The news comes more than a week after multiple media reports confirmed by the Star said the former Kansas and North Carolina assistant would be joining the Wildcats' bench in Lloyd's first year.

The 63-year-old Robinson replaces Jason Terry, who left the UA last month for a job in the G League. Lloyd indicated when Terry left that he would pursue a veteran assistant, and Robinson certainly fits the bill. Robinson won three national championships and made eight Final Four appearances as Roy Williams' trusted assistant at both North Carolina and Kansas.

"That experience will be an invaluable asset to our team and our program," Lloyd said in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming Coach Robinson and his wife, Lisa, to Tucson and the Arizona Basketball family."