Arizona moves up two spots in AP Women's Top 25

The Arizona Wildcats jumped two spots to No. 8 in this week's AP Women's Top 25 Poll following their home sweep of Utah and Colorado over the weekend.

The Wildcats beat the two mountain schools by an average of 15.5 points, improving to 14-2 on the season and remain undefeated at home. The Cats are ranked in the top 10 for the 10th consecutive week.

South Carolina (17-1) and Stanford (14-3) remained No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while NC State (18-2) moved up one spot to No. 3.

In the Pac-12, Oregon (11-5) went from unranked to No. 19 following their win over No. 9 UConn. Since starting 3-3, the Ducks have won 8 of their last 10, including two wins over ranked teams (Arizona, UConn).

Colorado (13-4) dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 22 last week. The Buffs have lost their last four games, the most recent one coming Sunday to the Wildcats.

UCLA received two votes after having won their last four games.