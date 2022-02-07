Arizona moves up two spots to No. 6 in AP Women's Poll

The Arizona Wildcats (17-3, 7-3) rose two spots in this week's AP Women's Top 25 poll to No. 6 following their weekend home sweep of the Oregon schools.

The Wildcats beat No. 19 Oregon 63-48 in front of the largest regular season crowd in UA women's program history, then took care of business against Oregon State, 73-61. Arizona has now been ranked inside the top 10 in 12 consecutive weeks, the longest streak in program history.

South Carolina (21-1), Stanford (18-3), Louisville (21-2), Michigan (20-2) and NC State (20-3) round out the top five in that order.

Oregon's loss to Arizona dropped the Ducks (14-7) from 19th to 24th in the poll. Arizona, Stanford and Oregon are the only Pac-12 teams inside the top 25 with three weeks left in the regular season.

The Wildcats face ASU twice over the next the next week, squaring off Friday at 7 p.m. in Tempe then completing the series Sunday at noon in Tucson.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

