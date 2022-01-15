Notebook: Azuolas Tubelis feasts in paint, Dalen Terry gets flavor in Wildcats' 'successful homestand'

He said it

“It’s hard to win games, especially with the circumstances we went through today. It’s a character-building win, it’s a program-building win, to be able to overcome a little bit of adversity at the last second and when the start of the game isn’t going your way and you feel like you can’t make a shot, to hang in there and end up winning by a decent margin, I would categorize that as a successful homestand.” — Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Terry gets some flavor

At Screamery, a local ice cream chain in Tucson, the newest flavor to hit the freezer is “DT’s Triple Chocolate,” named after UA second-year wing Dalen Terry, who announced his endorsement deal with the company on Friday.

Screamery has three locations, including one in downtown Tucson.

The ice cream company is the latest NIL for Terry, who has nearly 98,000 followers on Instagram. He also has an endorsement deal with Lolo’s Chicken and Waffles chain and has his own clothing brand “Publicly Private.”