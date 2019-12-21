Arizona notebook: Cats head home, boosters pack Chase Center, Jake DesJardins to redshirt

SAN FRANCISCO — After wrapping up their nonconference season Saturday at Chase Center, the Arizona Wildcats embarked on a four-day Christmas break with the same sort of efficiency that drives their offense.
That is, they wasted no time.
Immediately after the Wildcats faced St. John’s, guard Dylan Smith headed for a red-eye bound for Atlanta, en route to his home in Mobile, Alabama. Forward Zeke Nnaji (Minneapolis) and guard Kory Jones (Washington Dulles) also were scheduled to fly overnight, while the Wildcats’ many California- and Nevada-based players spent the night in San Francisco while awaiting early morning flights home, according to Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of basketball operations.
The only Wildcats who were scheduled to return with staffers and boosters to Tucson late Saturday night were guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green, whose families both live in Phoenix.
The Wildcats won’t return to campus until the evening of Dec. 26 and won’t have to play again until they host Arizona State on Jan. 4, giving them an unusually long two weeks between games
“I think it’s a good thing,” guard Jemarl Baker said before UA left for San Francisco. “I’m definitely going to go home and rest for a few days and then come back and get back to work.”
A transfer from Kentucky who played sparingly for those Wildcats during his two years in Lexington, Baker said his break this time might be a little more relaxed because of the heavy role he’s been playing for the Wildcats.
“It depends on what you need,” Baker said. “In years past, I’ve definitely gone home and I’ve shot because I was just coming off injuries and stuff like that. But now since I’ve been playing a lot, I think I’m gonna go home and have a little bit more recovery and rest days.”
Big booster trip
The Wildcats’ early departures left some extra room for the return charter flight, which included about 115 upper-tier Wildcat Club boosters on the ride to the Bay Area.
“In 10 years of doing this, this is the biggest group we’ve ever had,” said Mike Ketcham, UA’s senior associate AD.
San Francisco, of course, was part of the draw, as was the chance to watch the Wildcats in the brand-new Chase Center, now the home of the Golden State Warriors.
The boosters flew with the team on Friday and were treated to a reception in which UA coach Sean Miller spoke for about 10 minutes. UA president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke were also on hand.
The Wildcat Club’s Diamond and Platinum level boosters, which commit to at least $20,000, were offered a free ride on the charter while other costs were at their own expense.
Celeb Wildcats on hand
While the Wildcats attended the first half of the Warriors’ game with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr returned the favor on Saturday by attending their game against St. John’s.
Former Wildcat and Warrior standout Andre Iguodala also attended the game, still stuck in limbo after being traded to the Grizzlies but not reporting.
DesJardins redshirting
After playing eight games and several key minutes last season while receiving a scholarship, forward Jake DesJardins has opted to redshirt this season while back as a walk-on.
DesJardins is scheduled to graduate this spring but Reynolds said DesJardins’ decision will give him the option to play again next season if he opts to enroll in a graduate program.
Gettings makes trip
UA forward Stone Gettings made the trip and went through warmups Saturday but did not play as expected because of the concussion he suffered on Nov. 29.
Gettings appears likely to return for UA’s Jan. 4 game with ASU and Miller said he initially will wear a mask to protect a facial fracture he suffered along with his concussion against Penn.
Small crowds
The 18,000-seat Chase Center appeared less than a third full for its four games on Saturday.
The official announced attendance for the first game, Stanford against San Diego, was 3,586, while 6,209 were announced for the second game between Cal and Boston College.
About 5,000 fans appeared to be on hand at the beginning of UA’s game with St. John’s.
