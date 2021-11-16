Arizona notebook: On Benn Mathurin's new look, a $500 winner and Pelle Larsson's charges

Like a baseball player trying to break a batting slump, Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin altered his appearance Tuesday night. And it worked.

After shooting a combined 6 for 19 in Arizona’s first two wins over Northern Arizona and Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Mathurin removed his braids and headband and puffed out his hair. Mathurin finished Tuesday night with 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. He added eight rebounds, four assists and one turnover.

“I feel more free now,” Mathurin said. “I needed a change, and I’m getting new braids.”

Mathurin’s first basket against the Bison was a thunderous baseline dunk on a fast break; Dalen Terry, who leads the Wildcats in assists this season, dished the ball to Mathurin mid-stride.

Mathurin’s three 3-pointers are the most he’s scored in a game since Arizona’s 71-60 win over Oregon State on Feb. 11. Tuesday was also the most points Mathurin has scored in a game since the 82-79 loss to Colorado on Feb. 6.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after the game that he “had a couple really good meetings” with Mathurin, who is widely projected as a first-round pick for the 2022 draft, leading up to Tuesday night.