Arizona notes: Kerr Kriisa 'closer to playing than not playing'; Christian Koloko makes tourney history

Lloyd uses high school gym to inspire Wildcats

The day before Arizona took the court at Viejas Arena for practice and shoot-around, the Wildcats practiced at a nearby high school — a place that Lloyd said “was loud and had dirty backboards.”

Considering Steve Kerr opened the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility for the Wildcats during their Bay Area trip in the regular season, it’s safe to say Arizona has practiced in better, high-profile facilities than the high school gym leading up to the NCAA Tournament.

Lloyd used the moment as a source of inspiration.

“Guys, a lot of us started in gyms like this — or Christian (Koloko) and Oumar (Ballo) started playing outdoors," Lloyd said he told the team. "'What would that kid back then tell the man you are now? He would tell him to go for it. Understand how far you’ve come, be excited about it and don’t hold back and go out and be excited for this moment, and attack it.’”

