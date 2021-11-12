Arizona notes: On Christian Koloko's notable double-double, Tommy Lloyd's fashion and Arizona dropping 100

“I told you guys this all along, he’s really good,” Lloyd said of Koloko. “He’s a really good player and I think he’s a force. He impacts the game every possession on both ends, and I think he’s going to gain more and more confidence as the season goes on.”

Koloko is the first Wildcat since Jordan Hill in 2008 to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a game, according to Pac-12 Network research manager Greg Mroz. Hill had 25 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks against San Diego State during the 2008-09 season.

“I felt good,” Koloko said. “Just coming in, I knew I had to be ready because (UTRGV) was undersized, so all the bigs had to be ready and I think that's what we did tonight, and we did a good job.”

What’s a vaquero?

UTRGV’s mascot, the Vaquero, is one of five Division I colleges that uses a Spanish name for their mascot, joining the Cal State Northridge Matadors, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, San Diego Toreros and New Mexico Lobos.

A vaquero is a cowboy or cattle driver. The school earned its nickname in 2014, when UT-Pan American and UTRGV merged schools.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.