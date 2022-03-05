Arizona notes: Wildcats celebrate Pac-12 title; Benn Mathurin possibly plays last game at McKale

Added Kier: “That kid is going to be really good. He’s learning every day and today you guys saw he’s getting more comfortable. He makes the older guys work hard. … That kid is going to be special. I truly believe he’s going to be an NBA player. I really do.”

By the numbers

Arizona finishes the regular season with a 28-3 record, the most wins for the Wildcats entering the postseason since the 2014-15 season, when the UA put together a run to the Elite Eight.

Put it on a poster

Fans who attended Arizona-Cal were given an Arizona Pac-12 regular-season championship poster upon arrival at McKale Center. Cardinal red Pac-12 championship T-shirts were also available for purchase at the McKale gift shop near the ticket office.

The big number 622

Assists the Wildcats ended the regular season with, which ranks fourth in program history. Arizona’s 17 assists Saturday moved this year’s team ahead of the 2004-05 and 1950-51 squads. Arizona’s top-three passing teams are the 1997-98 team (677), ’87-88 team (662) and ’90-91 team (651).

