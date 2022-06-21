Arizona offers scholarship to four-star 2024 Washington guard Zoom Diallo

The Arizona Wildcats offered a scholarship to a third class of 2024 player, four-star guard Vazoumana "Zoom" Diallo of Tacoma-area Curtis Senior High School.

Diallo added UA to the list of offers he has posted on his Instagram page, along with those from Washington, WSU, LSU, SDSU and OSU, among others.

Arizona gave out its first 2024 offer to Fountain Valley (California) forward Carter Bryant before the Section 7 event in Glendale last weekend, then offered Diallo and Liberty High School (Henderson, Nevada) guard Dedan Thomas, Jr. after watching them in Section 7.

Both Diallo and Thomas led their teams to state titles via upset overtime victories. Thomas and Liberty knocked off perennial champ Bishop Gorman in Nevada's 5A division while Curtis won Washington's 4A title over Mt. Si.

After the Section 7 finished, Arizona also extended an offer to 2023 Gilbert Perry forward Cody Williams.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

