Arizona offers scholarships to forward Cody Williams, guard Dedan Thomas Jr.

After watching Gilbert Perry forward Cody Williams over the past year, Arizona offered the four-star 2023 forward a scholarship Monday after watching him stand out again during Section 7 play over the weekend.

The younger brother of fast-rising NBA Draft prospect Jalen Williams, Cody Williams said during Section 7 that UA coaches had told him to "to keep working hard, that they’re really interested and everything will work out.”

Williams reposted news of his commitment to an Instagram story.

UCLA also offered Williams a scholarship after last weekend, while he already had them from schools such as WSU, USC, Colorado and Nevada.

Arizona has one Perry alum on the roster, freshman center Dylan Anderson, while the Wildcats have also shown interest in rising sophomore forward Koa Peat, who left Perry over the weekend to try out for USA Basketball’s U17 team.

Meanwhile, UA coaches also offered a scholarship to 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. of Henderson (Nevada) Liberty High School, after watching him heavily over the weekend. Thomas is the son of Dedan Thomas, a former UNLV point guard under Jerry Tarkanian who initially committed to Arizona under Lute Olson.

Thomas posted on Instagram that he's also received scholarship offers from LSU, San Francisco, Houston, Florida, and UCLA while he said after a Section 7 game that he's visited UNLV, Arizona and Houston unofficially.

Thomas is the second 2024 player that Arizona offered a scholarship to, after the Wildcats extended one to Fountain Valley (Calif.) forward Carter Bryant earlier this month.

Bryant posted on social media that he has also recently received offers from UCLA, ASU, Florida, LSU and Xavier.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

