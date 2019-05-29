Wanna be Sean Miller's top assistant? Arizona started officially taking applications to replace Mark Phelps as associate head coach on Wednesday.
UA removed Phelps from the team in February and initially moved to fire him after a reported NCAA rules violation, a series of steps that requires the university give him due process. But UA president Robert Robbins said last month it was his understanding that the school would instead let Phelps' contract expire on June 30.
That means a new associate head coach probably wouldn't start until at least July, in the heart of the summer recruiting season.
Phelps is making $275,000 annually but the application says only that a new hire's pay would depend on experience.
The opening seeks applicants with three years of coaching experience, a bachelor's degree and a commitment to Pac-12, NCAA and UA compliance, among other things.
The duties described are as follows:
• Assist with on-floor coaching
• Assist with day-to-day preparation of practice
• Responsible for underclassmen, recruiting lists, and transfer lists
• Organize recruiting strategies and help coordinate and target specific recruits
• Scouting and game preparation against opponents
• Coordinate film editing of front line players and opponents
• Contact with high school and junior college coaches on a consistent basis
• Secure all transcripts and schedules from all recruits
• Respond to correspondence
• Assist with summer camps, individual and group instruction
• Interact with donors
• Speak to civic and community groups
• Weekly phone calls to recruits
• Counsel and encourage student-athletes
• Work with C.A.T.S. academics and assist with any academic needs of student-athletes
• Work closely with compliance and stay abreast of all NCAA rules and regulations
• Monitor recruiting paperwork; official and unofficial visit paperwork, contact and evaluation logs and all other logs that the Arizona compliance office requests
• Assist with all official and unofficial recruiting visits
• Ability to work nights and weekends
• Perform other duties as assigned by the head coach