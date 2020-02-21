Arizona-Oregon matchup will be 'like March Madness' in McKale Center, Wildcats coach Sean Miller says

Here’s some information the Arizona Wildcats probably don’t want to think about right now:

Oregon is in a bit of trouble. The 14th-ranked Ducks, picked to win the Pac-12, lost toArizona State on Thursday despite erasing an 11-point second-half deficit, sliding out of a first-place tie.

“I’m really proud of the of the guys for fighting back, but when we got it there we weren’t tough enough to finish it,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

The Ducks have lost three of their past five games, and they’ve yet to beat one of the league’s top six teams away from Matthew Knight Arena.

Meanwhile, their once-imposing inside game has crumbled, putting even more pressure on Pac-12 Player of the year candidate Payton Pritchard, whose foul out at ASU proved critical.

But … it’s still Oregon. The team that has won seven of nine from Arizona, including the last four straight — and even two of the last three at McKale Center.

The team that will throw out a mind-spinning array of defenses at you, sometimes changing in the middle of a possession, making you think even harder about every step you make. And one that will be presumably motivated to stay in the race by winning Saturday, with three home games remaining after that.