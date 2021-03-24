 Skip to main content
Arizona plays BYU at 4 p.m. today for a spot in the Sweet 16; here's everything you need to know
Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) saves the ball from going out of bounds in the second half during a game against California Golden Bears at McKale center in Tucson, Ariz. on January 03, 2021. Arizona won 69-33.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats can punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 today, when they take on BYU in an NCAA Tournament second-round game played in San Antonio.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game:

The basics

What: NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 11 seed BYU 

When: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1400-AM

How they got here

Arizona: Dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener after making the Big Dance as an at-large team.

BYU: Stunned Rutgers in Monday's first round, notching the first upset of the 2021 tournament.

Arizona guard Aari McDonald celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Stony Brook in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021.

Who to watch

• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. But, as the Star's PJ Brown explains, forward Cate Reese might be the key for the Wildcats in the tournament. Put simply, the UA wins when she plays well and struggles when she doesn't.

• BYU is led by Phoenix native Shaylee Gonzales, who averages 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game and was recently named WCC Player of the Year.

Coach's corner

Scouting BYU

Former Star reporter Norma Gonzalez, who now covers BYU for the Salt Lake Tribune had this to say about the Cougars:

"Paisley Harding is tough and athletic, mix her in with Shaylee Gonzales, who’s the team’s leading scorer, and the Cougars have a great 1-2 punch. Then there’s Lauren Gustin, a sophomore transfer, who was averaging a double-double throughout the season, but her specialty is getting boards," she said.

“The biggest defensive presence is Sara Hamson.”

Coach Jeff Judkins told Gonzalez before the West Coast Conference tournament that this squad was the “most balanced team I’ve had.”

“What I mean by that is, not so much scoring, it’s balance of lineups. I can play big, I can play small, I can play average. I’ve got shooters, I’ve got bigs that are good inside, bigs that can shoot,” he said.

BYU's Tegan Graham (10) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Rutgers late during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021.

Read up on the Wildcats

• Here's a look at Wednesday's game preview, focusing on Cate Reese.

• Listen to our podcast recapping Monday's win and looking ahead to Wednesday.

• Adia Barnes believes consistency is key as Arizona prepares for its biggest game of the season.

• Greg Hansen argues that, given how Arizona played in Monday's opener, the Wildcats have what it takes for a deep run.

• Here's a look back at Arizona's throttling of Stony Brook. These numbers help explain how the Wildcats did it.

• Meet the Arizona Wildcats' roster here.

• See what makes McDonald the "perfect leader."

• Arizona's return to the tournament fulfills a vision shared by Trinity Baptiste.

• Former UA coach Joan Bonvicini says the Wildcats will be judged by how they play in March.

• Barnes' NCAA Tournament experience as a player and Washington assistant could help the Cats.

• Greg Hansen says equity is more important than ever as the Wildcats make their NCAA return.

• We rank Barnes' best wins here.

More in our special section

Read about all this and more in the Star's NCAA Tournament special section, which ran in Sunday's paper. The PDF is below, and attached underneath this story.

Download PDF NCAA Tournament special section
