Arizona plays BYU at 4 p.m. today for a spot in the Sweet 16; here's everything you need to know

The Arizona Wildcats can punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 today, when they take on BYU in an NCAA Tournament second-round game played in San Antonio.
Here's everything you need to know about today's game:
The basics
• What: NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 11 seed BYU
• When: 4 p.m.
• TV: ESPNU
• Radio: 1400-AM
How they got here
• Arizona: Dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener after making the Big Dance as an at-large team.
• BYU: Stunned Rutgers in Monday's first round, notching the first upset of the 2021 tournament.
Who to watch
• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. But, as the Star's PJ Brown explains, forward Cate Reese might be the key for the Wildcats in the tournament. Put simply, the UA wins when she plays well and struggles when she doesn't.
• BYU is led by Phoenix native Shaylee Gonzales, who averages 18.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game and was recently named WCC Player of the Year.
Coach's corner
Scouting BYU
Former Star reporter Norma Gonzalez, who now covers BYU for the Salt Lake Tribune had this to say about the Cougars:
"Paisley Harding is tough and athletic, mix her in with Shaylee Gonzales, who’s the team’s leading scorer, and the Cougars have a great 1-2 punch. Then there’s Lauren Gustin, a sophomore transfer, who was averaging a double-double throughout the season, but her specialty is getting boards," she said.
“The biggest defensive presence is Sara Hamson.”
Coach Jeff Judkins told Gonzalez before the West Coast Conference tournament that this squad was the “most balanced team I’ve had.”
“What I mean by that is, not so much scoring, it’s balance of lineups. I can play big, I can play small, I can play average. I’ve got shooters, I’ve got bigs that are good inside, bigs that can shoot,” he said.
