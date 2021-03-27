Arizona plays Texas A&M at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Elite 8; here's everything you need to know

• Texas A&M: Beat Iowa State 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday, two days after beating Troy 84-80 in the tournament opener. The regular-season Southeastern Conference champions made the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.

Who to watch

• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. She doesn't act alone: Forward Cate Reese might be the key for the Wildcats in the tournament. And Sam Thomas is a stat-sheet-filling senior and the team's most versatile defender.