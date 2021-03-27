 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona plays Texas A&M at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Elite 8; here's everything you need to know
editor's pick alert top story

Arizona plays Texas A&M at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Elite 8; here's everything you need to know

  • Updated
Arizona women in 1st Sweet 16 since '98 after win over BYU

Arizona guard Shaina Pellington celebrates Arizona's win over BYU with BYU fans by standing on the court-side table in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

 Michael Thomas

The Arizona Wildcats can make their first-ever Elite Eight by beating Texas A&M in Saturday's round-of-16 game in San Antonio.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game:

The basics

What: NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 2 seed Texas A&M

When: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1400-AM

How they got here

Arizona: Outlasted BYU 52-46 in Wednesday's second-round game. Before that, the Wildcats dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener after making the Big Dance as an at-large team.

Texas A&M: Beat Iowa State 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday, two days after beating Troy 84-80 in the tournament opener. The regular-season Southeastern Conference champions made the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.

Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) drives the ball against BYU center Sara Hamson (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Who to watch

• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. She doesn't act alone: Forward Cate Reese might be the key for the Wildcats in the tournament. And Sam Thomas is a stat-sheet-filling senior and the team's most versatile defender.

Texas A&M is led by point guard Jordan Nixon, who hit the game-tying — and game-winning — shots against Iowa State.

Coach's corner

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes calls out to her team during the first half of a college basketball game against BYU in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Arizona won 52-46.

Read up on the Wildcats

• Here's Saturday's game preview, focusing on Sam Thomas.

• Cate Reese grew up in Texas and attended camps at Texas A&M, but fell in love with Arizona as a recruit.

• Greg Hansen says Saturday's game will be a match between Adia Barnes and Gary Blair, two college basketball renovation specialists.

These numbers explain how Arizona's advanced to the Sweet 16 …

• And these numbers explain Texas A&M's run.

• We rank Aari McDonald's 10 best offensive performances.

• See what makes McDonald the "perfect leader."

• Meet the Arizona Wildcats' roster here.

• Arizona's return to the tournament fulfills a vision shared by Trinity Baptiste.

• Former UA coach Joan Bonvicini says the Wildcats will be judged by how they play in March.

• We rank Barnes' best wins here.

More in our special section

Check out today's NCAA Extra section for more on the Wildcats and Aggies as they head into Saturday night's game.

Download PDF NCAA Extra, Sweet 16: Arizona vs. Texas A&M
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News