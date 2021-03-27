Arizona plays Texas A&M at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Elite 8; here's everything you need to know

The Arizona Wildcats can make their first-ever Elite Eight by beating Texas A&M in Saturday's round-of-16 game in San Antonio.
Here's everything you need to know about today's game:
The basics
• What: NCAA Tournament, second round: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 2 seed Texas A&M
• When: 5 p.m.
• TV: ESPN2
• Radio: 1400-AM
How they got here
• Arizona: Outlasted BYU 52-46 in Wednesday's second-round game. Before that, the Wildcats dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener after making the Big Dance as an at-large team.
• Texas A&M: Beat Iowa State 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday, two days after beating Troy 84-80 in the tournament opener. The regular-season Southeastern Conference champions made the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team.
Who to watch
• Arizona is led by All-American guard Aari McDonald, the reigning Pac-12 player of the year and a finalist for multiple national awards. She doesn't act alone: Forward Cate Reese might be the key for the Wildcats in the tournament. And Sam Thomas is a stat-sheet-filling senior and the team's most versatile defender.
• Texas A&M is led by point guard Jordan Nixon, who hit the game-tying — and game-winning — shots against Iowa State.
Coach's corner
