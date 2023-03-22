Kerr Kriisa's time as an Arizona Wildcat has come to an end.

The third-year UA point guard entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning, he announced on Instagram. Kriisa, a native of Tartu, Estonia, led the Pac-12 in assists (180) will become one of the biggest names in the transfer portal market.

Kriisa was recruited to Arizona by former head coach and current Xavier leader Sean Miller, who led the Musketeers back to the Sweet 16 in his first season, during the pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season that resulted in a self-imposed postseason ban. The 6-foot-3-inch sharpshooter and facilitator played in just eight games for the Wildcats in 2021 due to issues with the NCAA clearing house.

After Miller was fired following the 2021 season and succeeded by longtime Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, Kriisa entered the transfer portal, but was re-recruited by the new regime to stay at the UA.

Kriisa — who wore No. 25 and had "Kerr" on the back of his jersey akin to former Wildcat 3-point specialist he was named after, Steve Kerr — re-joined the UA and started two seasons at point guard, helping Arizona to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back Pac-12 Tournament championships. In the two Pac-12 Tournament runs, Kriisa suffered injuries to his foot and shoulder in back-to-back seasons.

In the two seasons as Arizona's starting point guard, Kriisa tabbed two triple-doubles, becoming the third all-time Wildcat to have multiple triple-doubles, joining Andre Iguodala and Loren Woods; Kriisa was the first UA player to have a triple-double since Iguodala in 2004.

Now Kriisa will enter his fourth college basketball season with a new team.

The presumable starter at point guard for Arizona is 17-year-old freshman Kylan Boswell, who became more integrated in the Wildcats' rotation in the second half of the season. The former five-star point guard reclassified from the 2023 recruiting class and rehabbed a broken foot injury to begin the season, and will now likely take over the reigns as Arizona's starting point guard.