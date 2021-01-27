 Skip to main content
Arizona postpones this week's women's basketball games, citing its own COVID-19 issues
Arizona postpones this week's women's basketball games, citing its own COVID-19 issues

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes calls her Wildcats to the sideline for talk as things get nervy in the final minutes against Utah in their Pac 12 basketball game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 22, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The 10th-ranked Arizona women's basketball team won't play USC or UCLA in Los Angeles this week as the Wildcats continue to deal with COVID-19 issues within their own program. The Wildcats were supposed to play the Trojans on Friday and the Bruins on Sunday.

The UA announced the postponements at 9 p.m. Tuesday while also cancelling coach Adia Barnes' weekly scheduled media availability. Barnes taped her radio show Tuesday before the news was official.

"The news of the cancellation is very disappointing to the student-athletes, coaches and fans," the UA said in a release. "However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward."

Whatever issues the UA is facing came about Saturday morning, hours after the Wildcats topped Utah in McKale Center. Sunday's game against Colorado was canceled.

Arizona (11-2 overall, 9-2 Pac-12) and No. 6 Standford (12-2, 9-2) remain tied atop the Pac-12 Conference standings. The Cardinal is scheduled to play at Washington and Washington State this week.

