Arizona's Aari McDonald a finalist for the Wade Trophy, given to the best women's college hoops player in the country

Aari McDonald has been named one of four finalists for the WBCA Wade Trophy, given annually to the nation's top women's college basketball player.
The UA's junior guard is joined by Louisville's Dana Evans, South Carolina's Tyasha Harris and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu.
McDonaldled the Pac-12 with 20.6 points and 2.3 steals per game. Earlier this month, she was named a second-team All American by the Associated Press and USBWA. She is also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the Wooden Award.
The Wade Trophy winner will be announced April 2.
