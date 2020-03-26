Arizona's Aari McDonald a finalist for the Wade Trophy, given to the best women's college hoops player in the country
editor's pick

Arizona's Aari McDonald a finalist for the Wade Trophy, given to the best women's college hoops player in the country

  • Updated
Wildcats women's basketball, 2019-20

Aari McDonald averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals a game in a strong follow-up to her dominant 2018-19 season. “She is reading the game better,” says her coach.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Aari McDonald has been named one of four finalists for the WBCA Wade Trophy, given annually to the nation's top women's college basketball player.

The UA's junior guard is joined by Louisville's Dana Evans, South Carolina's Tyasha Harris and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu.

McDonaldled the Pac-12 with 20.6 points and 2.3 steals per game. Earlier this month, she was named a second-team All American by the Associated Press and USBWA. She is also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the Wooden Award.

The Wade Trophy winner will be announced April 2.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News