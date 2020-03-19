Arizona's Aari McDonald named second-team All America; Adia Barnes finalist for national coaching award

While the women’s college basketball postseason was canceled last week because of the coronavirus, the awards season is in full swing.
Arizona guard Aari McDonald picked up another one Thursday, when she was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press. She is the first Wildcat to make second team or better. McDonald was named honorable mention All-American last year.
McDonald, a junior, led the Pac-12 in points (20.6) and steals (2.3) per game. Only two other players, UCLA’s Michelle Grego and Oregon State’s Felicia Ragland, have led the league in both.
McDonald finished this season 10th in the nation in scoring. She has scored in double figures in 66 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country.
McDonald was named the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-Pac-12 team earlier this month. She is also a finalist for the Wooden Award and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
McDonald has been the center of Arizona’s turnaround since transferring from Washington. She led the Wildcats to the WNIT title a year ago while becoming Arizona’s single-season scoring leader for men and women with 890 points.
She continued her stellar play as a junior, scoring 596 points as the Wildcats won 24 games and finished No. 12 in the country.
Early in the season, she put up 44 points against Texas as the Wildcats notched a key nonconference road win.
In what proved to be her final game of the season, she scored 34 points in an 88-70 Pac-12 Tournament semifinal loss to Oregon on March 7.
McDonald weighs in
McDonald took part in an AP All-American Twitter chat Thursday morning, joining with Baylor’s Lauren Cox, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, UConn’s Megan Walker, UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere and others.
Here’s what McDonald had to say about helping to turn around the UA program, how she felt when the season ended so abruptly and who is the Wildcats’ best dancer:
On how the season ended: “My teammates and I shedded some tears because we set goals and we knew that this year was going to be special for us. Personally, I was heartbroken and I am seeking closure by slowly trying to move on and get my leg healthy.”
On being part of an historic turnaround: “It feels great to be part of putting a program back on the map. I did think we would get Arizona to where it’s at now because it started with the talented transfer crew I was part of (along with Dominique McBryde and Tee Tee Starks). After we came in, I knew that more talented players would gravitate to Arizona.”
On how she’s been spending her downtime since the cancellation: “Spending time with my family and fiancé, watching old hoop games and sleeping.”
On what she recommends watching: “‘All American’ and ‘On My Block.’”
Her favorite comfort foods: “Fried rice and carne asada burritos.”
Her favorite WNBA players growing up: “Maya Moore and Cappie Pondexter.”
On four players she’d like to play alongside in WNBA: “DT (Diana Taurasi), Sky Diggins, Sue Bird and DD (Diamond DeShields).”
The toughest player she’s defended: “Jordin Canada (a former UCLA player).”
Arizona’s best dancer and most “entertaining” dancer: “Not trying to toot my own horn, but I am the best dancer. Dominique McBryde and Sam Thomas are the most entertaining dancers.”
On what to do in her hometown of Fresno, California: “You’re asking someone who is a homebody. I would say you have to go visit Yosemite National Park.”
The three people she’d like to have dinner with: “LeBron James, Beyoncé and Barack Obama.”
The Wildcat who improved the most this year: “Dominique McBryde.”
On what she’d tell her younger self: “Remaining humble and having good character goes a long way.”
On the best advice she received from coach Adia Barnes: “Be comfortable with being uncomfortable.”
The only question that remains is if McDonald will return for her last season of eligibility. McDonald took part in the UA’s Senior Day activities and is on pace to graduate in May, but has yet to decide whether she’s coming back or will turn pro.
Cats’ Barnes a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
Before McDonald became a two-time All-American, her coach was named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award earlier Thursday.
Barnes joins three other finalists: Dawn Staley of No. 1-ranked South Carolina, Oregon’s Kelly Graves and Northwestern’s Joe McKeown.
Barnes has a connection to all of them. Graves is a fellow Pac-12 coach, while Barnes coached against McKeown in the WNIT title game last season and played against Staley as a pro.
Barnes and Staley are also connected by how they’ve built their respective fan bases and been part of their communities.
“I’m delighted to see the trajectory of the program under her leadership has been recognized nationally because she’s up for coach of the year,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. “It shows that people have paid attention outside of our footprint, as well. And, I’m really delighted for her and the university.”
Fans can vote for Barnes starting Friday at naismithfanvote.com. Voting ends April 1, with the winner announced on April 3. The fan vote will count for 5% of the overall vote.
Nixon leaving
Bryce Nixon announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that she is transferring from Arizona.
In her tweet she thanked her teammates, coaches and the fans for “two unforgettable years. Your support means the world to me and will forever have a place in my heart.”
Nixon, a sophomore reserve at guard, played in 49 games for a total of 272 minutes, averaging 1.5 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
Her playing time diminished this year with the addition of guards Amari Carter, Helena Pueyo, Mara Mote and Tara Manumaleuga.