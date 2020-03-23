Arizona's Aari McDonald named USBWA All-American, Naismith DPOY finalist

The accolades continue to pile in for Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald.

The UA star was named a U.S. Basketball Writers Association second-team All-America selection. McDonald is the first Wildcat since Adia Barnes in 1998 to become a USBWA All-American.

As a junior in 2020, the All-Pac-12 guard averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

McDonald was also named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award earlier Monday morning, joining South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Baylor's Didi Richards and Louisville's Kylee Shook.

➡️Here are the finalists for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year! https://t.co/ETWpJmaKsl pic.twitter.com/cTViilGZoG — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 23, 2020