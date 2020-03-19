Arizona's Adia Barnes one of four finalists for Naismith Coach of the Year Award

Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes was named one of four finalists for the 2020 Naismith Coach of the Year Award. Barnes joins Oregon's Kelly Graves, Northwestern's Joe McKeown and South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

Graves was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year after leading Oregon to a 28-2 regular season record. Barnes and Graves look to become the first Pac-12 coaches to earn Naismith Coach of the Year honors since 2011.