Arizona's Adia Barnes: The pressure is all on Oregon heading into Pac-12 semifinal contest

LAS VEGAS — While anything can happen in the Pac-12 Tournament, Friday’s early games were chalk.
No. 4-seed Arizona (24-6, 13-6) will play No. 1-seed Oregon (29-2, 18-1) in the semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m. It will be the third time these two teams have battled this season.
The first game in Tucson was a tight game with the Ducks prevailing 71-64. since the Arizona road trip, Oregon, which lost to ASU that weekend, has racked up 17 consecutive wins. The Ducks, ranked No. 3 in the country, have stomped their competition — handing UConn their worst loss at home in several years and beating six ranked teams.
The second time these two played, in Eugene, the Ducks beat the Wildcats 85-52.
What does it take to knock off one of the best teams in the nation, who many have predicted will win the national championship?
Arizona coach Adia Barnes thinks it is all about playing loose, like the Wildcats did Thursday.
“Their talent hasn’t changed — I think at this time of year, anybody is beatable,” she said. “Oregon has the pressure to win the Pac-12 Tournament; we don’t have the pressure to win the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon has the pressure as the higher seed to beat the lower seeds; we don’t have that pressure.
“We go into the game with zero pressure. And I’ll tell you, it is hard to play teams with zero pressure. We faced that last Sunday, and Cal had no pressure coming to Arizona, beat us at our place on Senior Day. …we go in as another game. We have nothing to lose. We go fight. And it is hard to beat a team statistically three times in one year. We’re going to have fun. We’re going to play basketball and try to win. If we don’t win, our season is not over. It doesn’t matter. I think that’s our take on it. We know they’re a very good team.”
Oregon defeated Utah 79-59, yet didn’t come out with what coach Kelly Graves called their typical “killer instinct.” And knows they have to be ready to face a locked in Arizona team.
“I think this time of the year, you take the good with the bad, you just want to make sure you’re playing the next day, and we’re playing the next day,” he said. “(Arizona is) going to be — they’re going to be fired up. And I’ll tell you, I thought they looked good tonight. Yeah. We better be ready mentally; we better be ready physically this time of year.”
Mentally focused
Arizona came to Las Vegas on Tuesday to get prepared for the tournament and have a little fun. Tuesday night they went to see Blue Man Group and had some free time. But when it was game time their thoughts were only on one thing – beating Cal.
“We’re really focused – today it was quite in here (the locker room) everyone was just locked in. Cate wasn’t even listening to music today – she was just zoned in. I was like ‘Are you all right?’ She was like ‘Yeah, I’m just focused.’ “
“We wanted revenge on Cal – we needed to beat Cal. We were happy we got a second chance to play them. We are mentally focused and playing our best basketball right now.”
Athletic Director Dave Heeke was on hand for the win and said to get another shot at Cal, so quickly, was a great opportunity. And he was excited to see all the fans in attendance.
“We are starting season number two – it’s a chance to do some remarkable things – make a good run in the tournament here and then move on in the postseason in the NCAA,” Heeke said. “We have a great fanbase that is here – when you are walking through the streets of Vegas and there are just people all over with Arizona gear on. It’s a great statement to Adia and the program and how far it’s come. People are really energized.”
Working the refs
Before the game started Barnes had a lengthy conversation with one of the refs, Melissa Barlow. Barlow was part of the crew that called the last Cal-Arizona game – a game that some fans were critical of the calls.
How well did it work?
During a few points in the game, Barnes was a little animated on calls – especially on an official review of one called on Amari Carter when she picked the ball and tried to get away from two defenders. Carter got called for an intentional foul and Cal picked up two free throws and the ball with 3:43 left in the game at Arizona leading 78-61.
Cal went 17 of 21 from the line while Arizona went 8 of 12.
Call for season tickets
As soon as Arizona won, Arizona Athletics sent out an email for season ticket deposits for next year. Deposits are $40 per seat.
UA also shared that the Wildcats have done 817 hours of community service; season tickets have more that doubled this year; the team’s GPA has increased each semester and the average attendance increased from 3,675 to 5,994.