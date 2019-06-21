Not taken in Thursday's NBA Draft, Arizona's Brandon Randolph will get a shot at impressing league executives this summer.
According to his high school team, Westtown, Randolph will play for the Timberwolves' summer league team.
Congrats to @brandolph902 who will be playing with the @Timberwolves in the 2019 NBA Summer League ❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/P5v1xkSuIz— Westtown Basketball (@WTbbasketball) June 21, 2019
The 6-foot-6-inch, 175-pound wing was the UA’s leading scorer in all games last season, averaging 12.4 points, though he slumped in Pac-12 games.
Randolph was one of six Pac-12 players who left school early for the draft but were not taken, including Oregon's Louis King and Kenny Wooten, UCLA's Kris Wilkes and Moses Brown and ASU's Lu Dort.
The fact Louis King told reporters last week he heard he'd go 15-40 and was not taken in 60 is an example of the bad info players hear from somebody. And sometimes that somebody is a nobody. https://t.co/3EWilu7XBb— Steve Mims (@SteveMims_RG) June 21, 2019
As the Register-Guard's Steve Mims wrote, King wasn't the only Duck who had a bad night with the draft, with Bol Bol also slipping all the way to 44.
UCLA's Kris Wilkes reportedly will sign a two-way deal with the Knicks, just as Allonzo Trier did last summer when he went undrafted. ASU said Dort will sign with the Thunder as a free agent.