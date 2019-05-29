Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Randolph (5) floats in for a shot as he tries to bring the Wildcats back into the game during the second half against ASU on March 9, 2019.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona wing Brandon Randolph will stay in the NBA Draft pool as expected, his mother confirmed to the Star on Wednesday.

Randolph isn't expected to be drafted, and he is not listed among ESPN's Top 100 NBA Draft prospects, but he has enough upside that he will likely get an opportunity at least in the G League or overseas.

ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz said in March that Randolph might be able to get an Exhibit 10 contract, in which players get $50,000 if they go to camp with an NBA team and then stay with their G League affiliate for at least 60 days afterward.

Randolph has been expected to stay in the draft for months, even though he slumped relatively during Pac-12 play, and UA's spring recruiting indicated the coaches did not expect him to return.

Already returning guards Brandon Williams, Alex Barcello and Dylan Smith, plus fall recruits Nico Mannion, Terry Armstrong and Josh Green, Arizona added UC Irvine grad transfer Max Hazzard and Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker this spring. (Baker will redshirt but Hazzard is eligible next season).

Even with Randolph leaving, the Wildcats were one over the scholarship maximum of 13 until rising sophomore Devonaire Doutrive left the team on Monday.

Arizona's roster might now be set for 2019-20 but the Wildcats are also recruiting Nevada transfer Jordan Brown, a potential acquisition that would mean the Wildcats would have to clear another spot. As of now, the Wildcats have five returning players and eight newcomers.

If Randolph had made a surprise return, his role would not likely have been as featured next season, and he'll also be 21 entering next season, which might limit his upside in scouts' minds if he stayed in college.

Randolph was UA's leading scorer in all games last season, averaging 12.4 points and he took by far the most shots on the team (340). However, in Pac-12 play, Randolph averaged just 10.0 points a game, shooting 33.2 percent overall and 26.5 percent from 3-point range.

Randolph has been working out in Los Angeles during the predraft process. The Utah Jazz are among the teams who have invited him for a workout (not all teams announce participants).

His mother, Robin, posted an inspirational message for him Wednesday.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball