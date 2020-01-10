Arizona's Dominique McBryde returns, expected to play tonight against No. 3 Oregon State

Arizona forward Dominique McBryde is expected to play Friday night for the first time since injuring her ankle on Dec. 2, giving the Wildcats a key player for their biggest game of the season so far.
The 18th-ranked Wildcats take on No. 3 Oregon State at 8 p.m. in McKale Center. The game will air on Pac-12 Arizona and 1400-AM.
McBryde’s game isn’t flashy, but it’s effective. She often guards the best post players in the Pac-12, like Oregon star Ruthy Hebard. Offensively, McBryde can score on a layup, an inside jumper or from beyond the arc.
UA guard Aari McDonald said earlier this week that McBryde does “a lot of great things that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” and that she’s been missed during the injury. McBryde coached the Wildcats’ post players from the bench while she recovered.
Coach Adia Barnes called her "a great post passer and our offense flows very different with her.”
McBryde, a transfer from Purdue, was averaging 5.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game before she was injured. She averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebonds last season as the Wildcats won the WNIT.
After playing the Beavers on Friday, the Wildcats will host No. 2 Oregon on Sunday.