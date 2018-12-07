• When: 11 a.m.

• Who: Arizona (7-2) at Alabama (5-3)

Wildcats on the road

Arizona’s nonconference road trip routine over the past six-plus seasons has included charter flights, hotel meals, plenty of sleep – and, except for a four-point loss at UNLV two days before Christmas 2014 – victories.

The Wildcats’ results in true road games since 2012-13:

2012-13

Texas Tech, W 85-57

Clemson, W 66-54

2013-14

San Diego State, W 69-60

Michigan, W 72-70

2014-15

UTEP, W 60-55

UNLV, L 71-67

2015-16

Gonzaga, W 68-63

2016-17

Missouri, W 79-60

2017-18

UNLV, W 91-88

New Mexico, W 89-73

2018-19

UConn*, W 76-72

*NOTE: All games played on campus sites except UConn, which frequently plays home games in Hartford, Conn.