Arizona's Stone Gettings nearing return from concussion, facial fracture

Not only was Gettings kept out of the Wake Forest game but he also did not attend practices nor UA’s Dec. 7 game at Baylor in order to avoid potential effects of light and noise on his concussion. He returned to the UA bench to watch the Wildcats’ games with Omaha and Gonzaga last week.

“There’s a whole list of (concussion) symptoms and he had a lot of them," Miller said. "Some of them go away rather quickly within the first 3-5 days but there are those that really stick with you and it can take more than a week, more than a couple of weeks, sometimes more towards even a month before you're free. And you can't go to the next phase until you have no more symptoms.”

Although Gettings is averaging the 10th most minutes played, usually playing at power forward behind starter Zeke Nnaji, Miller said his absence has been felt significantly with his ability to stretch defenses. Gettings has also proven a crafty player in the post; in fact, he was hurt against Penn when he faked out a defender and then collided with him as the defender fell downward.

In eight games played, Gettings is averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while making 4 of 9 3-pointers taken.