Arizona's Zeke Nnaji steps up on boards, Bill Walton obsesses over VooDoo, and Oregon gets quiet

Quiet crowd

The Wildcats didn’t have to face an openly hostile crowd at the beginning of Thursday’s game.

While the sideline student section was full, about a third of seats overall at Matthew Night Arena were empty at the tipoff, and the crowd was notably quiet while the Wildcats raced to a 7-0 lead.

Until the Ducks cut it to within two just before halftime, the loudest cheers in the first half came when Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal was introduced over the PA system.

Might as well be now

For Arizona, which has lost a game during every road trip to Oregon in the Miller era, there’s never really a good time to visit the Willamette Valley.

But at least UA’s spring semester doesn’t start until next Wednesday, meaning the Wildcats were able to get in their one extended Pac-12 road trip in before they have to start going to classes.