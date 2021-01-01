Arizona-Stanford women's basketball game moves TV channels because of ASU delay

A delayed start in the Arizona State-Cal game has affected the television plan for Saturday night's showdown between No. 6 Arizona and No. 1 Stanford.
The 5 p.m. game between the Wildcats and Cardinal will air on the Pac-12 Networks' "national" channel — and not the regional Pac-12 Arizona channel. The Pac-12 "national" channel is carried by Cox (Channel 70), Comcast (Channel 283) and Dish Network (Channel 406 or 409). The Pac-12 Networks are not carried on DirecTV.
The game will also air live on the Pac-12 Now app. Arizona's basketball games also air on 1400-AM.
The ASU-Cal game was pushed back by 3 1/2 hours because of COVID-19 protocols. he game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Desert Financial Arena and air on Pac-12 Arizona. ASU has not played since Dec. 18 at Utah. Its Dec. 20 game at Colorado was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Buffs’ program.
Includes information from The Arizona Republic.