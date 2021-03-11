 Skip to main content
Arizona star Aari McDonald named a second-team All-American by ESPN
Arizona Women's Basketball

Arizona star Aari McDonald named a second-team All-American by ESPN

121120-spt-ua womens hoops-p1.jpg

Aari McDonald won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award last year as a shooting guard. This year, she’s a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 Player of the Year and co-Defensive player of the Year has another award on her mantel.

Aari McDonald was named a second-team All-American by ESPN on Thursday morning. The senior was the only Pac-12 player named to either ESPN’s first or second team.

McDonald is also in the running for a handful of other awards, including Naismith Player of the Year, the Nancy Lieberman award and the Wooden Award, among others.

The point guard led the Pac-12 with 19.3 points per game and was named first-team All-Pac-12 and a member of the Pac-12’s all-defensive team.

In last week’s conference tournament, McDonald averaged 18.5 points per game in two games, including a 24-point effort in Arizona’s loss to UCLA in the semifinal matchup.

This year is McDonald’s final season with Arizona as she will turn pro after the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats (16-5) will find out their seeding for the tournament on Monday.

