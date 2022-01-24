 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona stays at No. 3 in AP Top 25 but Auburn leaps over Gonzaga into top spot
Arizona stays at No. 3 in AP Top 25 but Auburn leaps over Gonzaga into top spot

  • Updated

Arizona's Dalen Terry (4) and Bennedict Mathurin (0) celebrate a three-point basket by a teammate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against California, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

 Tony Avelar

Arizona remained No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, while Auburn jumped over Gonzaga into the top spot after beating Georgia and Kentucky last week.

The Wildcats also picked up one first-place vote, by Colorado-based columnist Paul Klee.

UCLA, which will host Arizona on Tuesday at Pauley Pavilion, moved up two spots to No. 7 after beating Utah and Colorado. USC was ranked 15th and Oregon received the 32nd most points in voting.

Arizona is No. 1 in NET rankings, No. 2 in Sagarin and No. 2 in Kenpom.

FWIW, I moved Arizona up two spots to No. 5 on my ballot.

