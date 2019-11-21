The Arizona bench celebrates after guard Nico Mannion (1) threw down an emphatic dunk against South Dakota State in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

‘Ace Wolf’ doesn’t wanna be a Cat

Arizona missed out on Chicago guard Adam Miller after the four-star prospect committed to Illinois over the Wildcats and Louisville on Thursday night, just before the UA took on South Dakota State.

He announced his decision at a Jordan Brand store in Chicago, which was streamed live on NBC Sports.

Miller, a 6-foot-3-inch, 170-pound standout, is rated as the No. 32 overall recruit and the seventh-best shooting guard nationally for the 2020 class. Just before Miller pledged to the Fighting Illini, he revealed a custom Illinois wolf mask. “Ace Wolf” is Miller’s nickname.

Arizona and Illinois were widely viewed as the favorites to land Miller. One factor that could’ve played in his decision to stay close to home is his former Morgan Park High School teammate Ayo Dosunmu is currently starting in Illinois’ backcourt.

Miller became the latest top-shelf recruit to spurn Arizona. Earlier this month, Hillcrest Prep small forward Puff Johnson committed to North Carolina despite having strong ties to the UA. Last month, four-star Los Angeles-area guard Devin Askew committed to Kentucky over Arizona.

Arizona is still in contention to land five-star small forward Ziaire Williams and four-star shooting Kerwin Walton, who is Zeke Nnaji’s ex-teammate at Hopkins High School in Minnesota.

Raining 3s

Arizona guard Nico Mannion (1) runs out of the grasp of South Dakota State forward Matt Dentlinger (32) to win a loose ball in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019.

It’s rained in Tucson in each of the last three days, but there’s been a different kind of rain in McKale Center this season, coming in the form of 3-pointers.

The Wildcats have been one of college basketball’s best 3-point shooting teams to start the year. Prior to the game against South Dakota State, Arizona ranked 12th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 43% (34 of 78). Arizona’s leading 3-point shooter is Jemarl Baker, who has made 8 of 15 from deep.

Although, the Cats didn’t have much success from beyond the arc Thursday as they hit just 3 of 17.

Happy anniversary

Arizona mascots Wilbur and Wilma celebrated their 33rd anniversary Thursday. Wilbur’s origins date back to 1959 when he was introduced at a football game against Texas Tech and became an instant hit with the fans. Wilma entered the picture in March 1986 and married Wilbur prior to the ASU football game on Nov. 21 that same year. The two have been a staple at UA sporting events ever since.

‘Flush it down the toilet’

Winning and excellence have been synonymous with former Wildcat Steve Kerr, but the Golden State Warriors  coach endured the franchise’s worst loss in nearly 50 years this week. The Warriors were blown out by 48 points against the Dallas Mavericks to a tune of 142-94.

After the game, Kerr told reporters that the team needs to “flush it down the toilet.” The Warriors may need to flush the entire season down the toilet as the team’s 3-13 record is dead last in the NBA.

The big number

South Dakota State forward Douglas Wilson (35) drives past Arizona forward Stone Gettings in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

3,553

miles that South Dakota State has traveled across the country through its first seven games of the season. SDSU went on a three-game road trip two weeks ago, facing Cal State Bakersfield and USC before finishing its travel at Nebraska. Just under 1,500 miles separates Tucson from Brookings, South Dakota.

He said it

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts after scoring against South Dakota State in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

“He’s an absolute monster. The energy, the motor he plays with, the physicality — I was able to sit in on a practice and he was wearing the gold jersey and there’s a reason why. … Even if he’s a guy you’re not going to run your offense through, because he’s active on the perimeter and active on the glass, he’s such an energizer and impacts the game in so many ways. He’s clearly opened up a lot of eyes so far. If he keeps this up, he’s gonna get looks for the first round.” — ESPN NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz on Zeke Nnaji.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.