Arizona Wildcats beat USC Trojans 72-63 at McKale Center

Azuolas Tubelis put up his first double-double this season while Arizona held USC to just 34.3% shooting in the Wildcats' 72-63 win over the 19th-ranked Trojans at McKale Center on Saturday.

Tubelis led the Wildcats with 18 points and 11 rebounds, his most productive outing since spraining his ankle on Jan. 20 at Stanford. Kerr Kriisa added 13 points on 4 for 7 3-point shooting while Dalen Terry had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Isaiah Mobley led USC with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The win moved UA to 19-2 and 9-1 in the Pac-12, where the Wildcats remain in first place at the halfway point of their conference season. The Pac-12 still has yet to reschedule UA's postponed Jan. 2 game at USC (19-4, 9-4).

Most of Saturday's game was played within one possession, and the Wildcats entered the final minute with just a four-point lead but Arizona pulled away in the final minutes and still not been involved in any game settled by less than four points.

Arizona led 64-62 entering the final four minutes, having given up 5 of 10 USC 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes of the second half, but went ahead 66-62 on a hook shot from Christian Koloko.