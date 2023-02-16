Essentially playing without their leading scorer again for the first half Thursday, Arizona still managed to take a 43-31 halftime lead over Utah at McKale Center.

Azuolas Tubelis, who was limited to just four points because of foul trouble in Arizona’s 88-79 loss at Stanford last Saturday, picked up two early fouls Thursday and played just five minutes without scoring in the first half.

But the Wildcats managed to shoot 58.1% from the field, getting two 3s each from Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa, while holding Utah to just 30.0%. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd also turned to freshman Henri Veesaar with Tubelis out instead of sticking with his top seven players as he did at Stanford.

Veesaar had four points and two rebounds over eight minutes, while Kriisa and Pelle Larsson had nine points each to lead the Wildcats. Center Branden Carlson led Utah in the half with 14 points, hitting 2 of 4 3-pointers and making all four free throws he took.

Utah took a quick 7-2 lead while Tubelis struggled almost immediately. Arizona’s standout forward missed his first three shots from the field. Then, after Ramey hit a 3-pointer to give UA a brief 7-8 lead, Tubelis picked up a fouls and kicked the ball away in frustration – and after officials reviewed the play, Tubelis was called for a technical foul for kicking the ball.