Arizona takes 52-42 halftime lead over Northern Colorado despite 23 points from Daylen Kountz

Northern Colorado guard Daylen Kountz poured in 23 first-half points but Arizona still took a 52-42 halftime lead over the Bears on Wednesday at McKale Center.

A former guard for Colorado who played for the Buffaloes at McKale Center two seasons ago, Kountz hit 9 of 11 field goals overall and was 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats, who gave up 16 3-pointers in their 83-79 win at Illinois on Saturday, gave up 5 for 13 shooting from 3 in the first half by Northern Colorado overall.

But Arizona counteracted all that by shooting 57.6% overall in the first half, while outrebounding the Bears 17-12 and scoring eight points off seven Northern Colorado turnovers. The Wildcats were 15 for 20 on two-point field goals, with Azuolas Tubelis the primary target inside.

Tubelis led UA with 11 points in the first half, scoring all of them in the first six minutes of the game. He helped UA build a quick 12-5 lead by scoring the 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field and collecting three rebounds.

But Kountz almost singlehandedly pulled the Bears back, hitting three 3s and a jumper that helped pull the game with 12:30 left when he hit his third 3.