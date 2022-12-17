Arizona, Tennessee tied at 35 at halftime of tense Top-10 showdown at McKale Center

Oumar Ballo had 11 points and Azuolas Tubelis added 10 while ninth-ranked Arizona fell into a 35-35 halftime tie with sixth-ranked Tennessee in a predictably tense game at McKale Center on Saturday night.

Arizona had a 35-33 and possession of the ball with 36 seconds left but Courtney Ramey was called for an offensive foul, and Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack made a layup with two seconds left to tie the game up.

The Wildcats shot just 40.7% from the field and only hit 2 of 10 3-pointers against a Tennessee defense that entered the game with the No. 1 ranking in defensive efficiency. But the Wildcats also kept the Volunteers away from the free throw line entirely: While UA hit 11 of 12 free throws, Tennessee didn’t take a single one.

Tennessee shot 44.1% overall and hit 5 of 13 3-point shots. Reserve point guard Zakai Zeigler led the Volunteers with nine points on 4 of 5 shooting while collecting three rebounds.

The Wildcats (9-1) have won 24 straight home games, dating back to a 63-61 loss to Oregon toward the end of the 2020-21 season, when fans were not allowed at McKale because of COVID concerns.

With a rowdy, big-game vibe in the stands to begin the game, McKale Center became quieter midway through the first half while Tennessee took a 27-20 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. Volunteers entered the game shooting just 32.4% from 3 but made 5 of 9 to that point and were shooting 57.9% overall.

But UA tied the game at 29 and trailed just 31-29 entering the final 3:46 of the half, (57.9% overall), getting two layups and a pair of free throws from Tubelis during that stretch.

After shooting 1-4 with five turnovers until the first media timeout last season at Tennessee, when the Wildcats trailed 16-2 early in their 77-73 loss, Arizona went 5-11 from the field with two turnovers through the first five minutes Saturday and held a 13-10 lead.

Tennessee is playing without wing Josiah-Jordan James because of continuing knee issues. Jordan-James, who averaged 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds last season while also being of team's best defenders, made the trip to McKale Center but sat out in street clothes.