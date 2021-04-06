Arizona to pay coach Adia Barnes $580,000 next season under proposed five-year deal

Barnes was hired in 2016 for a salary of $235,000. She received a new contract in 2019-20 after the Wildcats won the WNIT. That deal included a $407,500 salary plus retention bonuses that increased by $25,000 every season, meaning she effectively made $432,500 this season.

Terms of Barnes’ new contract take out the retention bonuses, replacing them with flat raises every season. She's scheduled to make $580,000 in 2021-22, $620,000 in 2022-23, $650,000 in 2023-24, $725,000 in 2024-25 and to $770,000 in 2025-26.

Barnes’ performance and academic incentives remain unchanged from the original contract approved in 2019.

Under those terms, Barnes will be paid $125,000 for NCAA Tournament bonuses in 2020-21, including $40,000 for the Wildcats’ Final Four appearance, plus a total of $85,000 for making the tournament, the second round and the Sweet 16. She would have made an extra $50,000 if the Wildcats had beaten Stanford on Sunday.

Barnes also earned a $10,000 bonus because the Wildcats finished in the Top 10; they are No. 2 in the final coaches’ poll. They finished No. 11 in the AP Top 25, but the AP does not publish a poll after the NCAA Tournament.