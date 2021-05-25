Arizona to play Washington and OSU in December, skip trip to Oregon next season

As such, the Pac-12 announced a new rotating 10-year schedule that will have each team play one home game and one road game generally around the Pac-12 football championship game each December, plus an 18-game slate that typically begins around New Year’s Day.

The final 18 games will continue to be mostly played between Wednesday and Sunday, continuing the league's traditional "travel partner" format that has each team joining its geographical rival most weekends for games against another pair of geographic rivals. The geographic rivals, such as UA and ASU, will continue to always play each other twice each season.

The Pac-12 moved to 20 games last season but couldn’t package all of the games around the football title game because many teams already had nonconference games scheduled. Arizona was scheduled to host Colorado on Dec. 2 and play at Stanford on Dec. 19 last season, though COVID-19 issues forced the Colorado game to be postponed to Dec. 28 and the Stanford game to be moved to Santa Cruz, California.

Next season, the Wildcats will play both of their early Pac-12 games between a November appearance in the MGM Main Event tournament at Las Vegas and marquee nonconference games at Illinois (Dec. 11) and Tennessee (Dec. 22).