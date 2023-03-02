LAS VEGAS — We’ve seen this movie before. Plenty of times this season, to be sure.

Arizona gets down by a whole bunch and the Wildcats then claw their way back. Sometimes they defy all the odds and win. They did that against Oregon State, USC and UCLA (in the regular season).

Sometimes there just isn’t enough left in the tank, like against Colorado, Oregon State later in the schedule.

The latter was the story again for fourth-seeded Arizona Thursday against fifth-seeded UCLA, this time in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

In the end, despite both teams going on long scoring draughts in the final quarter, the Bruins would hang on to win 73-59 and send UA home early Thursday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Arizona (21-9) now waits for Selection Sunday on March 12 to find out where it will be playing the first game of the NCAA Tournament. Any slim chance of hosting may seem to be gone, unless there are many more upsets in conference tournaments this week.

UCLA (24-8) moves on to play in the Pac-12 semifinals — either Stanford or Oregon. The Cardinal and Ducks face each other Thursday afternoon.

UCLA went on a more than six-minute stretch without a field goal in the fourth quarter. Still, the Wildcats couldn’t find enough. UA was able to pull within 12 points but couldn’t get much closer in the waning minutes.

The game was close in the first 20 minutes as UCLA took a 33-31 lead into halftime.

Then the Wildcats shooting went ice cold during a long stretch in the third quarter as Arizona hit no field goals in the final 7:34 of the period. That was coupled with early foul trouble for Esmery Martinez and Shaina Pellington, which kept both on the bench for long stretches of time.

Pellington Jade Loville and Lauren Fields led the Wildcats with 10 points each. Cate Reese and Kailyn Gilbert both had nine. Reese also grabbed nine rebounds.

Helena Pueyo added three assists and three steals.