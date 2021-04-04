Arizona-UConn ranks as most-viewed late semifinal matchup since 2017

Television ratings are in for the NCAA Women's Tournament Final Four semifinal matchups, and Arizona scored massive viewership for its 69-59 win over top-seeded UConn.

Arizona-UConn ranked as the most-watched game of the 2021 tournament so far, averaging 2.5 million viewers on ESPN and peaking at 3.3 million.

It is the best viewership in the late-window period for a women's semifinal (6:30 p.m. MST start time) since 2017 and is also a 15% increase over 2019's late-window game of Notre Dame-UConn (2.1 million).

In 2017, an average of 2.7 million tuned in to see Mississippi State-UConn in the second semifinal.

The other semifinal this year between Stanford and South Carolina averaged 1.5 million viewers and overall viewership for the two semifinals was up 11% over 2019.

Three-seed Arizona plays No. 1 Stanford on Sunday at 3 p.m. MST on ESPN looking to win its first national title.

Historical TV ratings for the Women's Final Four can be found at Sports Media Watch.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.