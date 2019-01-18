Arizona's homecourt record since 2013-14

Even after its loss to Oregon on Thursday, Arizona still has the nation's best homecourt record since the start of the 2013-14 season.

But upcoming games with Oregon State (Saturday) and Washington (Feb. 7) could threaten that.

Here's the top home records over that time period:

Arizona 91-5 (.948)

Kentucky 93-6 (.939)

Kansas 88-6 (.936)

Villanova 79-6 (.929)

Duke 85-7 (.923)

Gonzaga 84-7 (.923)

Wichita State 81-7 (.920)

Stephen F Austin 78-7 (.918)