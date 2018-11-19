Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) gets the time out called after winning the race for a loose ball with Idaho State guard Callie Bourne (12) in the Wildcats' 71-46 win in their season opener at McKale Center, Friday, November 9, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 32 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists through three games. 

McDonald became the first Wildcat to win Pac-12 Player of the Week since Candice Warthen in 2015. McDonald's most notable game was a career-high 39 points in Arizona's 66-64 loss to Loyola Marymount. In that game, McDonald did most of her damage from the free throw line knocking down 20 of 23 shots. 

Arizona won back-to-back games in the Bank of Hawaii and McDonald was named MVP after averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in both contests. Last season, McDonald won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors twice. 

Arizona has a 3-1 record and returns to McKale Center Friday night to face South Carolina State at 6:30 p.m.



