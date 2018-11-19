Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 32 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists through three games.
McDonald became the first Wildcat to win Pac-12 Player of the Week since Candice Warthen in 2015. McDonald's most notable game was a career-high 39 points in Arizona's 66-64 loss to Loyola Marymount. In that game, McDonald did most of her damage from the free throw line knocking down 20 of 23 shots.
Arizona won back-to-back games in the Bank of Hawaii and McDonald was named MVP after averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in both contests. Last season, McDonald won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors twice.
Arizona has a 3-1 record and returns to McKale Center Friday night to face South Carolina State at 6:30 p.m.